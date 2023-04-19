 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Rewatchables’: Is ‘Alien’ the Best Sci-Fi Movie of All Time?

Bill, Chris, and Sean break down Ridley Scott’s classic film

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey are unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality as they rewatch Ridley Scott’s science fiction horror classic Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, and Harry Dean Stanton.

