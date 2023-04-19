The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey are unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality as they rewatch Ridley Scott’s science fiction horror classic Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, and Harry Dean Stanton.
Filed under:
‘The Rewatchables’: Is ‘Alien’ the Best Sci-Fi Movie of All Time?
Bill, Chris, and Sean break down Ridley Scott’s classic film
Share this story
The Latest
The NFL Lie Detector Test and All the Madness of the Week Before the Draft
Nora and Sheil talk Trey Lance on the trade block and the latest news from the rumor mill
Cody Rhodes Paying the Price for Starting AEW? Plus, the Non-WWE, WWE Draft.
The guys also react to Kaz’s fantasy booking of putting CM Punk with the Elite against the Blackpool Combat Club
Jalen Carter, RB Favorites, and the Latest Eagles Draft Buzz
The 2023 NFL draft is one week away, and Sheil and Ben have been evaluating prospects nonstop the past few weeks
The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Finale Puts a Tidy but Underwhelming Bow on a Lackluster Season
Though "Chapter 24: The Return" was refreshingly self-contained and feel-good, it was hard to feel too good about the capper to a lackluster third campaign for the flagship ‘Star Wars’ show
Reviewing ‘Beef’
Justin and Micah give their thoughts on the new Netflix and A24 series ‘Beef’
The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Wednesday’s Playoff Games
Wednesday night features three NBA playoff games: Lakers-Grizzlies, Bucks-Heat, and Nuggets-Timberwolves. Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.