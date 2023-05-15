 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Instant Reactions

The guys head to Hyrule to discuss the latest installment in the Nintendo franchise

By Ben Lindbergh, Matt James, and Justin Charity
Nintendo


Hyrule Warriors! Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James are gliding into the Ringer-Verse feed with a mostly spoiler-free preview of the latest Zelda installment, Tears of the Kingdom (0:00). After breaking down their histories of Zelda gameplay, the trio dish out their expectations and their first reactions (10:00) before noting the differences from and expansions of Breath of the Wild (15:30), plus much more.

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Additional Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

