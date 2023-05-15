‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Instant Reactions



Hyrule Warriors! Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James are gliding into the Ringer-Verse feed with a mostly spoiler-free preview of the latest Zelda installment, Tears of the Kingdom (0:00). After breaking down their histories of Zelda gameplay, the trio dish out their expectations and their first reactions (10:00) before noting the differences from and expansions of Breath of the Wild (15:30), plus much more.

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh, Justin Charity, and Matt James

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Additional Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

