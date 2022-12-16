 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Top 10 Video Games of the Year

Ben, Matt, and Justin discuss their favorite games of 2022

By Ben Lindbergh, Matt James, and Justin Charity
Key Speakers And Views Ahead Of The E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo Getty Images


Before we reach the final level of 2022, Ben Lindbergh is joined by Matt James and Justin Charity to discuss the best games of the year. They begin by discussing the significant gaming trends that made this year’s landscape and what they’re looking forward to in the new year (03:19), before getting to their collective top 10 (20:45).

Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Matt James and Justin Charity
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

