‘Boogie Nights’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

The crew breaks down Paul Thomas Anderson’s breakout film

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey
New Line Cinema


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey are blessed with one special thing: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, starring Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, and John C. Reilly. In Part 1, the guys break down why they love the film, dive deep into the characters, and discuss the history of how the film was made.

Producer: Craig Horlbeck


In Part 2, Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey run through the categories for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights. This is a high fidelity podcast, you know what that means? That means this is the highest quality fidelity. Hi-fi. Those are two very important things to have in a podcast.

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

