Celtics Reclaiming Momentum and Suns Dominating the Offense in Game 3

J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker are back this Saturday to discuss Celtics vs. Sixers and Suns vs. Nuggets in Game 3. The guys touch on Embiid’s efforts against the dominating Celtics, Harden’s postseason performance, and Grant Williams with the hard-hitting head injury from Embiid. They also discuss Devon Booker’s stellar shot performance for the Suns, Deandre Ayton’s lack of strength in the offense, and Denver’s maintained strength in the postseason.
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker
Producer: Jade Whaley
