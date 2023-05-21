It’s Getting Heated; Heat Steal Game 2 Against the Celtics

J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker return this weekend to discuss Game 2 of Heat vs. Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, with so much to break down. The guys touch on their broad takes of the series thus far (2:42), Heat Nation and Pat Riley’s free agency pitches (4:24), first-half stats (8:25), and player performances by Jaylen Brown (9:00), Duncan Robinson (10:40), Caleb Martin (13:52), and Bam Adebayo (21:56). They also speak on the specific game-making plays, the heated competition of Jimmy Butler vs. Grant Williams (28:19), and Butler’s incredible performance (37:04).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker
Producer: Jade Whaley
