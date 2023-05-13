 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lakers End the Warriors’ Dynasty and the Heat Send Knicks Packing

Kyle and Tyler discuss Anthony Davis’s defensive impact and the Heat ending the Knicks’ playoff run

By J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Kyle and Tyler share their instant reactions to the Los Angeles Lakers closing out Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. They talk about the elite guard play from the Lakers, Dennis Schröder’s puzzling ejection, the lack of help around Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson’s tough shooting night (1:33). Next, the guys discuss Anthony Davis’s defensive impact and whether or not this is the end of the Warriors dynasty before making predictions on the Western Conference Finals (16:38). Later, they break down the Miami Heat ending the New York Knicks’ playoff run despite Jalen Brunson’s standout performance (34:06).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker
Producer: Kai Grady
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Is This the End of the Warriors’ Dynasty?

Golden State faces some painful questions about its future after running dry against the Lakers. Should the team bring Draymond Green back? Can it trade Jordan Poole? And does running it back even make sense? A summer of uncertainty lies ahead.

By Michael Pina

Knicks Eliminated From the Playoffs

JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ 96-92 loss as their season ends in the Eastern Conference semifinals

By John Jastremski

The Harris Group Agrees to Buy the Commanders and Takeaways From the NFL Schedule Release

Nora and Steven recap the Commanders agreement, then discuss the 2023-24 NFL schedule and their favorite and least favorite moments from release

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Premieres, Plus ‘New Jersey’ Episode 14

Plus, Rachel is joined by Chelsea Stark-Jones to recap the Season 15 premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and 1 more
Clyde v East Fife - Cinch League One Playoff
Play

The Ripple Effects of Relegation From the Premier League

James, Jack, Wolverine, Harry, and Cai discuss the landscape of the relegation battle, the ripples that got them to this point and, what will happen moving forward

By James Lawrence Allcott

Friday Night Game 6 Previews. Plus, Does Philly or Boston Have the Edge in Game 7?

The guys also discuss whether the Warriors dynasty is coming to a close

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more