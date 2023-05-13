Lakers End the Warriors’ Dynasty and the Heat Send Knicks Packing

Kyle and Tyler share their instant reactions to the Los Angeles Lakers closing out Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. They talk about the elite guard play from the Lakers, Dennis Schröder’s puzzling ejection, the lack of help around Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson’s tough shooting night (1:33). Next, the guys discuss Anthony Davis’s defensive impact and whether or not this is the end of the Warriors dynasty before making predictions on the Western Conference Finals (16:38). Later, they break down the Miami Heat ending the New York Knicks’ playoff run despite Jalen Brunson’s standout performance (34:06).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker
Producer: Kai Grady
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
