 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hawks, Knicks, and Nuggets Prevail in Game 3 With James Mann and Tyler Parker

James and Tyler also share their reactions to the Raptors firing head coach Nick Nurse

By Tyler Parker
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images


Welcome to the Ringer NBA Show, Saturday reactions with James Mann and Tyler Parker. Over the course of the 2023 playoffs, the two will be discussing and reacting to games and NBA news every Saturday. This week the guys discuss Game 3s for the Hawks vs. Celtics (2:02), Knicks vs. Cavaliers (16:55), and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves (31:57). Later in the pod the two share their reactions to the Raptors firing head coach Nick Nurse after five seasons (42:26).

Hosts: James Mann and Tyler Parker
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Katie Porter on ‘I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan’

Larry is joined by U.S. Representative from California Katie Porter at Live Talks L.A. to discuss her new book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Saturday’s Playoff Games

Can the Joel Embiid–less Sixers get past the Nets to pull off the first-round sweep? Or will Brooklyn bounce back to push it to a Game 5? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Knicks Take a 2-1 Lead, and Isles Win Game 3

JJ discusses the Knicks’ win over the Cavaliers and Islanders’ win over the Hurricanes

By John Jastremski

One of the Wildest Scenes in ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Couldn’t Exist Without Mariah Carey

Producer Lars Knudsen explains how the iconic "Always Be My Baby" wound up in Ari Aster’s surrealist horror comedy, of all places

By Matthew Jacobs

The NFL Is Struggling to Walk the Ethical High Wire of Sports Betting

The league is raking in money from sports gambling while continuing to punish players, including the Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams, for any betting policy violations—even seemingly innocuous ones

By Rodger Sherman

Draymond-Sabonis Reactions, T-Wolves’ Game 3 Adjustments, and More!

Austin and Pausha discuss the Jarrett Allen–Julius Randle and Draymond Green–Domantas Sabonis altercations and which NBA playoff series they’re enjoying most

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi