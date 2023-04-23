Hawks, Knicks, and Nuggets Prevail in Game 3 With James Mann and Tyler Parker

Welcome to the Ringer NBA Show, Saturday reactions with James Mann and Tyler Parker. Over the course of the 2023 playoffs, the two will be discussing and reacting to games and NBA news every Saturday. This week the guys discuss Game 3s for the Hawks vs. Celtics (2:02), Knicks vs. Cavaliers (16:55), and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves (31:57). Later in the pod the two share their reactions to the Raptors firing head coach Nick Nurse after five seasons (42:26).
Hosts: James Mann and Tyler Parker
Producer: Jade Whaley
