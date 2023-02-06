 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What the Kyrie Irving Trade Could Mean for Kevin Durant

Plus, breaking down what’s next for LeBron James and the Lakers

By Logan Murdock and Justin Verrier
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


Logan and Justin fire up the mics to immediately react to the Brooklyn Nets’ blockbuster trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks (0:56). Then, they discuss what this means for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who were seemingly favorites to land Irving (12:55). Later, they discuss Kyrie’s potential long-term future with the Mavs (19:13), what happens with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn (28:50), and much more.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Justin Verrier
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

The Grammys Failed the Beyoncé Question Yet Again

She became the most decorated artist in the ceremony’s history on Sunday, but she lost out on Album of the Year again—and again to a lesser competitor

By Justin Sayles

Kyrie Traded to the Mavs, Knicks Bench Comes Alive Against Philly, and AMA

Plus, Justin Termine on the Kyrie-Nets saga

By John Jastremski

Kyrie Trade Reactions, Deadline Predictions, and a Best Super Bowl LVII Props Extravaganza

In a two-part podcast, Bill breaks down the blockbuster trade between the Nets and Mavericks and looks ahead to the Chiefs-Eagles matchup

By Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo, and 2 more

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4, James Gunn’s New DCU Plans, and the Paramount+ and Showtime Merger

Chris and Andy discuss the upcoming Paramount+ and Showtime merger and James Gunn’s grand plans for the DCU, then turn their attention toward breaking down the newest episode of ‘The Last of Us’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Recap

Charles and Van discuss Joel’s traumatic past experiences, Ellie’s violent streak, and Kathleen’s ruthlessness

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

‘The Last of Us’ Continues to Adapt Its NPCs Into Main Characters

The show’s fourth episode breathes life into the game’s nameless goons with the introduction of Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen

By Kai Grady