What the Kyrie Irving Trade Could Mean for Kevin Durant



Logan and Justin fire up the mics to immediately react to the Brooklyn Nets’ blockbuster trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks (0:56). Then, they discuss what this means for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who were seemingly favorites to land Irving (12:55). Later, they discuss Kyrie’s potential long-term future with the Mavs (19:13), what happens with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn (28:50), and much more.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Justin Verrier

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

