The Balkan Basketball Boom

Jordan Ritter Conn traveled to the Balkans to answer one simple question: How are so many of the world’s greatest basketball players—including two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and potential future MVP Luka Doncic—coming from such a small region?

By Jordan Ritter Conn
Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


In this special audio feature, Ringer senior staff writer Jordan Ritter Conn traveled to the Balkans to answer one simple question: How are so many of the world’s greatest basketball players—including two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and potential future MVP Luka Doncic—coming from such a small region? Interviews with current and former NBA players, as well as scouts and coaches in the region, peel back the layers of the rise and sustained success of the Balkan “basketball school.”

Host: Jordan Ritter Conn
Producers: Mallory Rubin, Justin Verrier, Bobby Wagner, and Vikram Patel
Sound Design, Mixing, and Mastering: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

