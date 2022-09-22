 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ime Udoka, Robert Sarver, and Responsible NBA Journalism

Logan, Rob, and Amin Elhassan discuss how recent NBA news is being reported

By Logan Murdock and Rob Mahoney
Editor’s note: A few hours after this podcast was recorded, the Celtics announced they were suspending Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season.

Rob and Logan start the pod by sharing their reactions to the news of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s possible suspension. They talk about how this news is being reported, the effect it will have on the team, and the lessons NBA journalists in general can learn from this situation. They are then joined by NBA analyst Amin Elhassan to break down the ongoing controversy surrounding team owner Robert Sarver, and the announcement that he is selling the Suns and the Mercury (20:06).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Amin Elhassan
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

