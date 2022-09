Rob Mahoney and Seerat Sohi react to the NBA’s investigation and punishment on Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver. They discuss how the investigation was framed, compare Sarver’s situation to Donald Sterling’s, consider what kinds of implications the punishment sets for the future, and much more.

Hosts: Rob Mahoney and Seerat Sohi

Producers: Jessie Lopez and Jonathan Kermah

Researcher: Kellen Becoats

