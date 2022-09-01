 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs, previewing the Nuggets, and the Rockets’ Alternate Jerseys

The crew breaks down Mitchell’s fit in Cleveland and what the East looks like after the trade

By J. Kyle Mann, Justin Verrier, and Wosny Lambre
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Justin Verrier and J. Kyle Mann get together to share their instant reactions to news of the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They discuss the details of the deal itself and how Mitchell’s skill set will contribute to a Cavs team that was already on the rise. After the break, Kyle is joined by Wosny Lambre to talk about the Denver Nuggets gearing up for this coming season with a fully healthy roster (29:41), and the culture of alternate jerseys in the NBA (38:11).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and J. Kyle Mann
Guest: Wosny Lambre
Producer: Chris Sutton

