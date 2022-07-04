Hypothetical Durant Landing Spots, Plus How Will Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns Co-Exist?



This week, James and Seerat kick off the episode with hypothetical landing spots for Kevin Durant as he looks to get out of Brooklyn. Then, they discuss the Boston Celtics’ acquisition of point guard Malcolm Brogdon and how they would have looked had they had him during the NBA Finals. And with the Timberwolves getting Rudy Gobert, they discuss whether the big-man duo of him and Karl-Anthony Towns can work. Lastly, they share their favorite “low-key” free agent additions this offseason.

Hosts: James Mann and Seerat Sohi

Producer: Brian H. Waters

