 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hypothetical Durant Landing Spots, Plus How Will Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns Co-Exist?

JKM and Seerat discuss the latest offseason moves

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


This week, James and Seerat kick off the episode with hypothetical landing spots for Kevin Durant as he looks to get out of Brooklyn. Then, they discuss the Boston Celtics’ acquisition of point guard Malcolm Brogdon and how they would have looked had they had him during the NBA Finals. And with the Timberwolves getting Rudy Gobert, they discuss whether the big-man duo of him and Karl-Anthony Towns can work. Lastly, they share their favorite “low-key” free agent additions this offseason.

Hosts: James Mann and Seerat Sohi
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

‘Misery’ With Bill Simmons and Brian Koppelman

Bill and Brian revisit Rob Reiner’s 1990 thriller starring Kathy Bates and James Caan

By Bill Simmons and Brian Koppelman

‘Beers and Schmears’ LIVE From Tailgate Social in Las Vegas

Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip discuss Saturday’s ‘Money in the Bank’ event, the buildup to ’SummerSlam,’ and much more

By Peter Rosenberg

Internet Sensation ImAllexx On Everything Chelsea FC

Alex is only 23 but has been a big name in YouTube for years—and as a huge Chelsea fan we dig into last season and look ahead to the 2022-23 Premier League season

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episode 9 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss what is going on with the California kids and with Joyce and Hopper in Russia, and talk about what happened in Hawkins

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

John Cena’s Relationship With Meme Culture, Explored

From "HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA" to the WWE superstar being "invisible," here’s a look at 20 years of John Cena memes

By Nick Bond

Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July Parties

In this patriotic episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell join forces to examine the cultural significance of Taylor’s infamous Fourth of July parties from 2013 to 2016

By Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell