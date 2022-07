Justin Verrier and Seerat Sohi start by discussing James Harden re-signing with the Sixers before getting into the recent news around Russell Westbrook and the Lakers (7:50). Then, they look at some of the best remaining free agents, and decide whether they are washed or not (36:13).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Seerat Sohi

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

