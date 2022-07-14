 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Impressions From Summer League

The guys take a close look at Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason while projecting big things for their pairing in Houston. Plus, they discuss OKC’s young core and make predictions for its new trio of draftees.

By Jonathan Tjarks and J. Kyle Mann
2022 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Jonathan Tjarks and J. Kyle Mann discuss the players and performances that impressed them the most from their time at NBA summer league in Las Vegas. They begin their conversation by taking a close look at Jabari Smith Jr. (4:11) and Tari Eason (16:24) while projecting big things for their pairing in Houston. Next, they discuss Chet Holmgren (23:45), Jalen Williams (30:30), and Jaylin Williams and make their predictions and examine NBA comps for them. They end the pod by debating the importance of the second-year players participating at summer league and talking about some impressive names coming into the league who may be flying under the radar (36:19).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

