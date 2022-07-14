Impressions From Summer League



Jonathan Tjarks and J. Kyle Mann discuss the players and performances that impressed them the most from their time at NBA summer league in Las Vegas. They begin their conversation by taking a close look at Jabari Smith Jr. (4:11) and Tari Eason (16:24) while projecting big things for their pairing in Houston. Next, they discuss Chet Holmgren (23:45), Jalen Williams (30:30), and Jaylin Williams and make their predictions and examine NBA comps for them. They end the pod by debating the importance of the second-year players participating at summer league and talking about some impressive names coming into the league who may be flying under the radar (36:19).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Producer: Chris Sutton

