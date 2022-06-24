 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NBA Draft Reactions

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks analyze the fits and speculate the futures for the top picks in the NBA draft

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
2022 NBA Draft Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks analyze the fits and speculate the futures for the top picks in the NBA draft:

1. Paolo Banchero (3:02)
2. Chet Holmgren (13:04)
3. Jabari Smith Jr. (22:00)
4. Keegan Murray (27:27)
5. Jaden Ivey (30:29)

They then quickly go through the rest of the highlights of draft day and discuss their favorite moves and noteworthy players, notably Shaedon Sharpe (35:26) and David Roddy (54:08), both of whom could make big contributions for their new teams.

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

