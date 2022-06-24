2022 NBA Draft Reactions



J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks analyze the fits and speculate the futures for the top picks in the NBA draft:

1. Paolo Banchero (3:02)

2. Chet Holmgren (13:04)

3. Jabari Smith Jr. (22:00)

4. Keegan Murray (27:27)

5. Jaden Ivey (30:29)

They then quickly go through the rest of the highlights of draft day and discuss their favorite moves and noteworthy players, notably Shaedon Sharpe (35:26) and David Roddy (54:08), both of whom could make big contributions for their new teams.

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Producer: Chris Sutton

