Previewing the Top Wings, Sleepers, and Bigs in the NBA Draft

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks start their conversation by revisiting some of their favorite NBA draft memories. They then share and debate their favorite wing prospects, specifically AJ Griffin (6:14), Dyson Daniels (18:28) and Jalen Williams (22:50). After the break they pitch their sleeper picks (29:13) and break down the top centers in the draft with a focus on Jalen Duren (43:04). They end the pod by sharing some of the fringe prospects who may be flying under the radar heading into the draft (58:03).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Producer: Chris Sutton
