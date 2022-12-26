 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recapping Celtics-Bucks and Denver Winning an Overtime Thriller

Plus, reacting to the Sixers’ comeback Christmas win at Madison Square Garden

By Wosny Lambre and Michael Pina
Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images


Wosny Lambre and Michael Pina recap a few of the games from Christmas Day, starting with Boston’s impressive home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (1:47). Then they discuss Denver’s overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns and what to make of the Suns moving forward (8:26). Last, they discuss the Sixers’ comeback victory over the Knicks on the road and the reports of James Harden strongly considering a return to the Houston Rockets in the offseason (16:16).

Hosts: Wosny Lambre and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

