Recapping Celtics-Bucks and Denver Winning an Overtime Thriller



Wosny Lambre and Michael Pina recap a few of the games from Christmas Day, starting with Boston’s impressive home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (1:47). Then they discuss Denver’s overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns and what to make of the Suns moving forward (8:26). Last, they discuss the Sixers’ comeback victory over the Knicks on the road and the reports of James Harden strongly considering a return to the Houston Rockets in the offseason (16:16).

Hosts: Wosny Lambre and Michael Pina

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

