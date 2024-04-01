 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything We Learned This NBA Season, the Worst Owner Pyramid, and a Killer Hoops Weekend With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen also chat about some March Madness topics!

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Knicks-Thunder, Timberwolves-Bulls, Rockets-Mavericks, and Spurs-Warriors (1:31). Then they play a game of “What did we learn this season?” that covers Jaylen Brown, Victor Wembanyama, Donovan Mitchell, the Suns, the Thunder, and much more (26:27). Finally, they dig into the Timberwolves sale debacle, rank the worst NBA owners of the past 30 years, and discuss some March Madness topics (1:15:57) before closing the show.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
