A Celtics Flop, Best Oscar Story Lines, Planning the Olympics, and the Fall of College Sports With Matthew Belloni and Casey Wasserman

Bill and Casey also talk about the next generation of stadiums, managing talent, and more!

By Bill Simmons and Matthew Belloni
Warner Bros.


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares some brief thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Cavaliers (2:08) before he is joined by Matthew Belloni to answer 10 burning questions about the Oscars (8:46). Then Bill talks with Casey Wasserman about planning for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles (42:17), managing talent at Wasserman, the future of college sports (1:02:38), media, the next generation of stadiums, and more (1:34:54).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Matthew Belloni and Casey Wasserman
Producer: Kyle Crichton

