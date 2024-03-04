The Disappointment All-Stars, LeBron’s Unapproachable 40K, Minnesota Concerns, and Boston’s F-You Game With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Clippers’ narrow victory over the Timberwolves (1:23), the Celtics’ staggering 52-point win over the Warriors (17:56), and Lakers-Nuggets (29:58) before discussing LeBron’s milestone of 40,000 points and his looming extension with the Lakers (53:17). Then they name their “Disappointment All-Stars” (1:11:26) before closing the show with some Team USA talk and Media Corner (1:50:00).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS