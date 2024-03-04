 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Disappointment All-Stars, LeBron’s Unapproachable 40K, Minnesota Concerns, and Boston’s F-You Game With Ryen Russillo

Plus, how much longer will LeBron play in L.A.?

By Bill Simmons
‌The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Clippers’ narrow victory over the Timberwolves (1:23), the Celtics’ staggering 52-point win over the Warriors (17:56), and Lakers-Nuggets (29:58) before discussing LeBron’s milestone of 40,000 points and his looming extension with the Lakers (53:17). Then they name their “Disappointment All-Stars” (1:11:26) before closing the show with some Team USA talk and Media Corner (1:50:00).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

