The Timberwolves Mess, Plus the Evolution of 21st Century Sports Docs With ‘The Last Dance’ Director Jason Hehir

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the Minnesota Timberwolves sale falling through (2:00). Then, Bill is joined by director-producer Jason Hehir to discuss how the medium of sports documentaries has evolved over the 21st century (14:46) before diving into some of Jason’s films, including The Fab Five (31:06), the lost Sacramento Kings documentary, Down in the Valley (51:46), Andre the Giant (1:00:57), and The Last Dance (1:13:45).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Jason Hehir
Producer: Kyle Crichton
