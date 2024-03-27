NFL Over/Unders, AD’s Big Night. a Jayden Daniels Report, and Diddy’s Fall With Raheem Palmer and Van Lathan



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Raheem Palmer to discuss Lakers-Bucks and Pelicans-Thunder, before giving their instant reactions to the newly released NFL win totals for the 2024-25 season (1:31). Next, Bill is joined by Van Lathan to discuss QB prospect Jayden Daniels and how he stacks up against the other top QBs in this draft class (28:18). They also talk about NBA legends (55:10), the spotlight on Iowa women’s basketball (1:10:51), gambling scandals, new NFL rules, Apple TV’s Dynasty documentary, and more (1:26:54).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Van Lathan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS