Houston’s Surprise Surge, Best West Futures, and the 2024 Defense Draft With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Houston Rockets climbing the ranks in the Western Conference (1:35), the Warriors’ down year, and Western Conference teams with the brightest futures (21:22). Then, they talk through some Clippers confusion and whether they’re ready to believe in the Bucks (48:18), before drafting the best NBA defenders (1:09:22), wondering if the Nets are in the worst spot in the league (1:27:16), and more.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS