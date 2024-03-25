 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston’s Surprise Surge, Best West Futures, and the 2024 Defense Draft With Ryen Russillo

Plus, are the Nets in the worst spot in the league?

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Houston Rockets climbing the ranks in the Western Conference (1:35), the Warriors’ down year, and Western Conference teams with the brightest futures (21:22). Then, they talk through some Clippers confusion and whether they’re ready to believe in the Bucks (48:18), before drafting the best NBA defenders (1:09:22), wondering if the Nets are in the worst spot in the league (1:27:16), and more.

