Orlando’s Magic, Calipari’s Future, and the Anthony Edwards Experience With Steve Ceruti, Tate Frazier, and Austin Rivers



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Steve Ceruti to take a serious look at the Magic after handling the Pelicans (2:41). Then, Bill and Ceruti are joined by Tate Frazier to talk through another disappointing tournament exit for John Calipari and Kentucky (21:53). Finally, Bill talks with Austin Rivers about Anthony Edwards becoming the face of young American NBA players, scariest second-tier Western Conference playoff teams, their thoughts on Kevin Durant, the rudderless 76ers, and more (41:35).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Austin Rivers, Steve Ceruti, and Tate Frazier

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS