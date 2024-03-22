 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Orlando’s Magic, Calipari’s Future, and the Anthony Edwards Experience With Steve Ceruti, Tate Frazier, and Austin Rivers

Bill and Austin also give their thoughts on Kevin Durant, the rudderless 76ers, and more

By Bill Simmons, Austin Rivers, Steve Ceruti, and Tate Frazier
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Steve Ceruti to take a serious look at the Magic after handling the Pelicans (2:41). Then, Bill and Ceruti are joined by Tate Frazier to talk through another disappointing tournament exit for John Calipari and Kentucky (21:53). Finally, Bill talks with Austin Rivers about Anthony Edwards becoming the face of young American NBA players, scariest second-tier Western Conference playoff teams, their thoughts on Kevin Durant, the rudderless 76ers, and more (41:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Austin Rivers, Steve Ceruti, and Tate Frazier
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Mark Daniels on the Pats’ Offseason. Plus, Ian Cundall Previews the Sox.

Daniels discusses expectations for Jerod Mayo, top QB prospects’ pro days, and the franchise’s new timeline. Then, Cundall talks chances of Ceddanne Rafaela at starting CF, updates on the Sox’s other top prospects, and more.

By Brian Barrett

William Stanford Davis on ‘Abbott Elementary’ and Being a “Late Bloomer”

Davis discusses his start in acting, auditioning for ‘Friends,’ what it means to be a late bloomer, and more

By Bakari Sellers

Is Buying Ohtani a Gamble? Plus, the Biggest Names in Grading.

Plus, Mike and Jesse talk about the March Madness packs from Bowman U NOW

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Conor McGregor’s Comeback (Finally) Nears, but Are His UFC Days Numbered? Plus, UFC Settles Class-Action Lawsuit.

And later, talk of José Aldo’s return, UFC 301’s main event, and the Ian Machado Garry–Colby Covington feud gets weird

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

The ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Acolyte’ Trailers, ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘Shogun’ Episode 5, and the Next Era of ‘Top Chef’

In this jam-packed episode, Chris and Andy touch on all the major TV trailers and releases of the past week!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

How AI Is Already Transforming Moviemaking

Matt Panousis joins to talk AI in moviemaking. Later, a box office prediction from Belloni about the opening weekend of ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.’

By Matthew Belloni