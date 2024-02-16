 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Future of Everything With Derek Thompson, Plus UFC 300’s Missing Main Event and the Rock’s Turn With Ariel Helwani

Bill and Ariel also discuss WrestleMania 40 and upcoming WWE TV rights deals

By Bill Simmons, Derek Thompson, and Ariel Helwani
‌The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Derek Thompson to discuss the “future of everything,” including health, culture, tech, and sports (3:15). Then Bill talks with Ariel Helwani about the buzz for the upcoming UFC 300 vs. the reality that it might not even be the best card so far this year, UFC 298 and 299 story lines, WrestleMania 40, upcoming WWE TV rights deals, and more (1:07:23).

‌Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Derek Thompson and Ariel Helwani
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

