The Warriors Come Alive, Wemby, Mahomes, the Bucks, and the Uncertain 2024 Election With Logan Murdock and Tara Palmeri

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Logan Murdock to discuss his article, “The Golden State Warriors Don’t Think This Is the End,” Jonathan Kuminga’s development, Klay Thompson’s new outlook, Draymond Green’s return, this season’s playoff hopes, and more (2:00). Then, Bill hits a couple sports topics, including Kristaps Porzingis, the Milwaukee Bucks, sports ratings, Super Bowl LVIII, Patrick Mahomes comps, and Victor Wembanyama (51:00). Finally, Bill is joined by Tara Palmeri to discuss a messy start to the 2024 election cycle (1:10:53).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Logan Murdock and Tara Palmeri
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS