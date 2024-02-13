 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Warriors Come Alive, Wemby, Mahomes, the Bucks, and the Uncertain 2024 Election With Logan Murdock and Tara Palmeri

Bill and guests hit a variety of sports ... and politics!

By Bill Simmons
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Logan Murdock to discuss his article, “The Golden State Warriors Don’t Think This Is the End,” Jonathan Kuminga’s development, Klay Thompson’s new outlook, Draymond Green’s return, this season’s playoff hopes, and more (2:00). Then, Bill hits a couple sports topics, including Kristaps Porzingis, the Milwaukee Bucks, sports ratings, Super Bowl LVIII, Patrick Mahomes comps, and Victor Wembanyama (51:00). Finally, Bill is joined by Tara Palmeri to discuss a messy start to the 2024 election cycle (1:10:53).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Logan Murdock and Tara Palmeri
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Red Sox’s Lack of Pitching Prospects and an Outlook on the 2024 Season With Ian Cundall

Brian and Jamie also talk about what the Pats might do with the no. 3 pick in the draft

By Brian Barrett

Stop Blaming Shanahan, Debating the 49ers’ and Chiefs’ Futures, and Big Coaching News Around the League

Sheil and Ben chat about Mike Zimmer’s hiring with the Cowboys and Leslie Frazier’s hiring with the Seahawks

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Will WrestleMania 40 Be WWE’s Biggest Event in Decades?

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip talk Seth Rollins vs. the Rock and how long the Rock will stick around after WrestleMania

By Peter Rosenberg

24 Question Party People: Joe Talbot of IDLES

Joe Talbot of IDLES joins to discuss his band’s new album, ‘Tangk’

By Yasi Salek

Wolves and Bucks Pick Up Statement Wins, Quick Rookie Check-In, and Reacting to the Second MVP Straw Poll

Verno and KOC also discuss the Pelicans’ win over the Grizzlies

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

The First Domino of the Coaching Carousel, Good Call–Bad Call, and the Beginning of Purdue’s Dominance With E’Twaun Moore and J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Bill Self’s ejection in Kansas’s upset loss to Texas Tech, and Purdue legend E’Twaun Moore comes on to discuss this year’s Purdue team, his NBA career, and more

By Tate Frazier