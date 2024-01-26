 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Badass Knicks, Purdy on Trial, Lamar vs. Mahomes and Million-Dollar Picks With Rob Mahoney and Peter Schrager

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is rounding into shape

By Bill Simmons
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney to discuss Kings-Warriors, a Golden State check-in, and NBA All-Star ballots (2:38), before discussing some positive Knicks buzz, the Eastern Conference rounding into shape, the Suns, Clippers, and more (21:53). Next, Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about the NFL coaching carousel, and some serious coaches without jobs (45:10), before previewing Chiefs-Ravens (1:05:37) and Lions-49ers (1:21:31). Finally, Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for the conference championship round (1:42:08).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

