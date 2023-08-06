 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USA’s World Cup Collapse, Life in the G League, and ‘The O.C.’ 20 Years Later With Gabe York and Zoe Simmons

Plus, talking basebrawls and Jets optimism

By Bill Simmons
Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons opens with a six-pack of topics, including the U.S. women’s soccer team’s World Cup exit in the round of 16 and more (4:30). Next, he chats with Gabe York, one of the stars of the new documentary Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (45:15), before closing it out by chatting with his daughter, Zoe Simmons, about the 20-year anniversary of The O.C. (1:04:07).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Gabe York and Zoe Simmons
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

