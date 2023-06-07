The Unfathomable LIV-PGA Merger, Miami’s Special Sauce, and Butler’s Unusual Superstardom With Joe House, Nathan Hubbard, and Raja Bell



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House and Nathan Hubbard to discuss the abrupt PGA Tour–LIV Golf merger. Was this the endgame for LIV all along? What about the players who never left? Could this happen again with other sports like tennis? And more (1:49). Then, Bill talks with Raja Bell about the Heat’s improbable playoff run, Denver’s need to “fight back” vs. Miami’s aggressive play, Jimmy Butler’s unique career arc, Game 3 thoughts, and more (44:44).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Joe House, Nathan Hubbard, and Raja Bell

Producer: Kyle Crichton

