The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Heat’s Game 2 road win over the Nuggets, Game 3 thoughts, where Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic rank among all-time players, and Pat Riley’s legend continuing to grow (1:39), before discussing what the Trail Blazers’ offseason should look like (46:55), the Ja Morant situation (55:16), drafting the worst GM jobs in the NBA, and more (1:06:51).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

