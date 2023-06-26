Sneaky Sacramento, Free Agency Deal Guesses, and the “One More Time” Draft With Ryen Russillo



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss some three-day-old NBA draft thoughts, including Cam Whitmore’s slide to 20th, the Clippers, and the Mavericks’ draft-day moves (1:33), before wondering what the Kings are up to after clearing a sizable amount of cap space, and presenting the most logical Damian Lillard trade for all parties (19:53). Then, they figure out which teams are going to run it back “one more time” next season (43:20) and guess the contract and team for NBA free agents, including Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, James Harden, Brook Lopez, Jerami Grant, and more (1:10:04).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS