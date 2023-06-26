 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaky Sacramento, Free Agency Deal Guesses, and the “One More Time” Draft With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen discuss some of their post-draft thoughts and then speculate on potential free agency contracts

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss some three-day-old NBA draft thoughts, including Cam Whitmore’s slide to 20th, the Clippers, and the Mavericks’ draft-day moves (1:33), before wondering what the Kings are up to after clearing a sizable amount of cap space, and presenting the most logical Damian Lillard trade for all parties (19:53). Then, they figure out which teams are going to run it back “one more time” next season (43:20) and guess the contract and team for NBA free agents, including Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, James Harden, Brook Lopez, Jerami Grant, and more (1:10:04).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

