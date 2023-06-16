A Summer NBA Trade Value List, Plus Beal Trades and a U.S. Open Report With Joe House

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the buzz around a potential Bradley Beal trade and the possible suitors (1:36) before Bill reveals his updated NBA Trade Value List, complete with dishonorable mentions, toughest omissions, and the top 65 trade value players in the NBA (24:00). Then, House describes his day at LACC at the U.S. Open, some updated odds, and more (1:05:35).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS