A Summer NBA Trade Value List, Plus Beal Trades and a U.S. Open Report With Joe House

Bill breaks down his latest Trade Value List, including dishonorable mentions, notable omissions, and more

By Bill Simmons and Joe House
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the buzz around a potential Bradley Beal trade and the possible suitors (1:36) before Bill reveals his updated NBA Trade Value List, complete with dishonorable mentions, toughest omissions, and the top 65 trade value players in the NBA (24:00). Then, House describes his day at LACC at the U.S. Open, some updated odds, and more (1:05:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

