Doc Rivers on Denver’s First Title, the Zombie Heat, Jokic Vs. the Greats, and Why It Wasn’t Philly

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NBA champion head coach Doc Rivers to recap the Denver Nuggets’ first title win in franchise history over the Miami Heat in five games. They talk about what made this Nuggets team so special, including Nikola Jokic’s historic playoff run, Jamal Murray’s growth as a player, and more. Then, they discuss Doc’s final year in Philly, his thoughts on what it will take for Joel Embiid to win a title, what it’s like coaching James Harden, what happened in Game 6 against Boston in the second round, and more (45:06).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Doc Rivers
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Steve Ceruti
