 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Doc Rivers on Denver’s First Title, the Zombie Heat, Jokic Vs. the Greats, and Why It Wasn’t Philly

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NBA champion head coach Doc Rivers to recap the Denver Nuggets’ first title win in franchise history, over the Miami Heat in five games

By Bill Simmons
Denver Nuggets Miami Heat Game 5 NBA Finals Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NBA champion head coach Doc Rivers to recap the Denver Nuggets’ first title win in franchise history over the Miami Heat in five games. They talk about what made this Nuggets team so special, including Nikola Jokic’s historic playoff run, Jamal Murray’s growth as a player, and more. Then, they discuss Doc’s final year in Philly, his thoughts on what it will take for Joel Embiid to win a title, what it’s like coaching James Harden, what happened in Game 6 against Boston in the second round, and more (45:06).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Doc Rivers
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Why Fertility Rates Are Plunging—in the U.S., South Korea, and Everywhere Else

Andrew Yeo joins to explain South Korea’s declining birth rate and why fertility affects just about everything else in society

By Derek Thompson

Digging Into Trump’s Indictment, and Melina Abdullah on Cop City in Atlanta

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay break down Donald Trump’s federal indictment

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Where Does a Title Put Nikola Jokic in NBA History?

The Denver Nuggets star has reached rarefied air after bringing a championship to the Mile High City. Is he already one of the game’s 20 best players ever? "He’s one of the all-time greats and still 28 years old. There’s so much more to go," says Nuggets GM Calvin Booth.

By Michael Pina

2023 NFL Power Rankings: NFC South

Ranking the teams in the NFC South, from best to worst

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

End of Season Mailbag? Time Wasting, Reimaging Football (Again), Pep’s Barca Vs. Pep’s City, and More

It’s the penultimate episode of this season, so Musa and Ryan open up the mailbag one last time

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Running Backs

The guys take a look at some of the most promising fantasy running backs, including Bijan Robinson, Najee Harris, and Rachaad White

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more