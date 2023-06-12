The Jokic Effect, a Murray What-If Game, a Most-Likely-to-Be-Traded Draft, and Kyle’s Wedding With Ryen Russillo



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo, and they start by talking about Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets’ impressive play to take a 3-1 lead. They also discuss whether the Nuggets would have been in a position to win a championship sooner if Jamal Murray hadn’t injured his ACL (29:50). Later, Bill and Ryen draft guys they could see on a different team by the start of next season, and Bill tells some stories from Kyle’s wedding (1:17:07).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Steve Ceruti

