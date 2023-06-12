 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Jokic Effect, a Murray What-If Game, a Most-Likely-to-Be-Traded Draft, and Kyle’s Wedding With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen discuss the Nuggets’ impressive Game 4 showing and whether Jamal Murray’s ACL injury prevented them from potentially winning a championship sooner

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo, and they start by talking about Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets’ impressive play to take a 3-1 lead. They also discuss whether the Nuggets would have been in a position to win a championship sooner if Jamal Murray hadn’t injured his ACL (29:50). Later, Bill and Ryen draft guys they could see on a different team by the start of next season, and Bill tells some stories from Kyle’s wedding (1:17:07).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Steve Ceruti

