The NBA’s Almost Club, Denver-Miami Picks, and Taylor Swift’s Iconic Year With Joe House, Raheem Palmer, Nathan Hubbard, and Chuck Mindenhall

Bill also talks with Chuck Mindenhall, a lifelong Nuggets fan, about rooting for the team and Nikola Jokic’s journey

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, Raheem Palmer, Chuck Mindenhall, and Nathan Hubbard
NBA: MAY 22 Western Conference Final - Nuggets at Lakers Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the history behind perennial NBA playoff contenders that never secured a title and what that history says about the Brown-Tatum Celtics (0:00). They are then joined by Raheem Palmer to run through some of their favorite NBA Finals bets (0:00). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s lifelong Nuggets fan, Chuck Mindenhall, about rooting for the Nuggets for the last few decades, Nikola Jokic’s NBA journey, Heat-Nuggets thoughts, and more (0:00). Finally, Bill is joined by Nathan Hubbard to get some context on Taylor Swift’s concert tour that is setting record numbers while morphing into a cultural phenomenon (0:00).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Raheem Palmer, Chuck Mindenhall, and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kyle Crichton

