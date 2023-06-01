The NBA’s Almost Club, Denver-Miami Picks, and Taylor Swift’s Iconic Year With Joe House, Raheem Palmer, Nathan Hubbard, and Chuck Mindenhall



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the history behind perennial NBA playoff contenders that never secured a title and what that history says about the Brown-Tatum Celtics (0:00). They are then joined by Raheem Palmer to run through some of their favorite NBA Finals bets (0:00). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s lifelong Nuggets fan, Chuck Mindenhall, about rooting for the Nuggets for the last few decades, Nikola Jokic’s NBA journey, Heat-Nuggets thoughts, and more (0:00). Finally, Bill is joined by Nathan Hubbard to get some context on Taylor Swift’s concert tour that is setting record numbers while morphing into a cultural phenomenon (0:00).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Joe House, Raheem Palmer, Chuck Mindenhall, and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify