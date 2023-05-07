Harden Does It Again, LeBron’s Genius, Booker’s Brilliance, and Jokic vs. Ishbia



In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to break down the Sixers’ Game 4 overtime win against the Celtics, including the terrible decisions Boston made down the stretch, the credit James Harden deserves for carrying Philly, and the Celtics’ Marcus Smart problem (0:51). Then, they chat about the current landscape of NBA studio shows and what fans want from them, before getting into how incredible LeBron’s been at managing what he has left in the tank at age 38 (46:01).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kye Crichton



In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo discuss an awesome Suns Game 4 win over the Nuggets, including Nikola Jokic’s 53 points, Devin Booker’s consistent playoff production, and the incident between Jokic and Suns owner Matt Ishbia (0:45). They also talk Lakers-Warriors and Knicks-Heat (40:53), rank the stars left in the playoffs, discuss Bronnie James committing to USC, and more (57:04).

