Harden Does It Again, LeBron’s Genius, Booker’s Brilliance, and Jokic vs. Ishbia

Plus, talk of the current landscape of NBA studio shows and what fans want from them, how incredible 38-year-old LeBron has been, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to break down the Sixers’ Game 4 overtime win against the Celtics, including the terrible decisions Boston made down the stretch, the credit James Harden deserves for carrying Philly, and the Celtics’ Marcus Smart problem (0:51). Then, they chat about the current landscape of NBA studio shows and what fans want from them, before getting into how incredible LeBron’s been at managing what he has left in the tank at age 38 (46:01).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kye Crichton


In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo discuss an awesome Suns Game 4 win over the Nuggets, including Nikola Jokic’s 53 points, Devin Booker’s consistent playoff production, and the incident between Jokic and Suns owner Matt Ishbia (0:45). They also talk Lakers-Warriors and Knicks-Heat (40:53), rank the stars left in the playoffs, discuss Bronnie James committing to USC, and more (57:04).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kye Crichton

