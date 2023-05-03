AD Wreaks Havoc With Kevin O’Connor, Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Stops By, Plus Chris Mannix on the Failing Celtics

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Kevin O’Connor react to Lakers-Warriors Game 1 and the Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Heat (3:20), before Bill is joined by Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia to discuss his path to buying the Suns and Mercury, trading for Kevin Durant, his approach to team ownership, the Nuggets-Suns series, and more (32:53). Then Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the 76ers without Joel Embiid, James Harden’s 45-point performance, and Game 2 adjustments, as well as Gervonta “Tank” Davis’s impact on the sport of boxing (1:00:59).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mat Ishbia and Chris Mannix
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS