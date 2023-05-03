 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AD Wreaks Havoc With Kevin O’Connor, Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Stops By, Plus Chris Mannix on the Failing Celtics

Bill and Kevin O’Connor discuss Lakers-Warriors Game 1 and Knicks-Heat Game 2 before Mat Ishbia drops in to talk the Suns and Kevin Durant

By Bill Simmons and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Kevin O’Connor react to Lakers-Warriors Game 1 and the Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Heat (3:20), before Bill is joined by Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia to discuss his path to buying the Suns and Mercury, trading for Kevin Durant, his approach to team ownership, the Nuggets-Suns series, and more (32:53). Then Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the 76ers without Joel Embiid, James Harden’s 45-point performance, and Game 2 adjustments, as well as Gervonta “Tank” Davis’s impact on the sport of boxing (1:00:59).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mat Ishbia and Chris Mannix
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

