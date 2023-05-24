 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jeter and A-Rod Save the Celts, the Jokic Moment, and LeBron’s Retirement Ploy With Kevin O’Connor and Jovan Buha

Plus, Bill breaks down the Lakers’ offseason decisions and recaps their series loss to the Nuggets

By Bill Simmons and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Four Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Celtics avoiding elimination with their Game 4 victory over the Heat and how the next couple of days might affect Boston’s offseason (1:44). They also crown Nikola Jokic the best player in the world (35:38). Then, Bill talks with Jovan Buha of The Athletic about the Nuggets-Lakers series, LeBron James’s ambiguous comments on the possibility of retirement, Lakers offseason decisions, and more (1:01:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Jovan Buha
Producer: Kyle Crichton

