Jeter and A-Rod Save the Celts, the Jokic Moment, and LeBron’s Retirement Ploy With Kevin O’Connor and Jovan Buha

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Celtics avoiding elimination with their Game 4 victory over the Heat and how the next couple of days might affect Boston’s offseason (1:44). They also crown Nikola Jokic the best player in the world (35:38). Then, Bill talks with Jovan Buha of The Athletic about the Nuggets-Lakers series, LeBron James’s ambiguous comments on the possibility of retirement, Lakers offseason decisions, and more (1:01:35).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Jovan Buha
Producer: Kyle Crichton
