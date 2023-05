‌The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Celtics’ third straight loss to the Heat to put them on the verge of elimination, initial Celtics overreactions, “Heat Culture” praise, and more (1:05), before discussing the Nuggets’ 3-0 series lead over the Lakers, whether Game 3 was Denver’s best win ever, whether the Lakers are LeBron’s best shot at a title next season, and more (1:11:57).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Ryen Russillo

Producer: Kyle Crichton

