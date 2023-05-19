 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lakers In Trouble, Wemby vs. Young Tiger, and the Shiv Roy Celtics With Joe House and Dave Jacoby. Plus, AI’s Rapid Ascent With Derek Thompson.

By Bill Simmons
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House and David Jacoby to discuss the Nuggets’ Game 2 victory over the Lakers to bring the series to 2-0 (1:29), the Celtics losing Game 1 at home to the Heat, the next move for the 76ers, the hyperbole surrounding top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama, and more (29:32). Then, Bill talks with Derek Thompson about AI’s fast-paced integration into our lives, as well as the good, fun, and scary possibilities for the future (1:06:39).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, David Jacoby, and Derek Thompson
Producer: Kyle Crichton

