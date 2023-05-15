 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TatumPalooza in Boston, Philly’s Blow-It-Up Potential, Celts-Heat Predictions, Lakers-Nuggets Picks, the Warriors’ “End of an Era” Loss, and Suns Trade Options With Ryen Russillo

Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo discuss Jayson Tatum’s historic Game 7 performance in the Celtics’ win over the Sixers, preview the Celtics-Heat and Lakers-Nuggets matchups, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Jayson Tatum’s historic Game 7 performance in the Celtics’ win over the Sixers, just how embarrassing this loss is for Philly, and whether Embiid, Harden, and Doc are still in Philly next season. Then, they preview the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals matchup.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Steve Ceruti


In the second part of the podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Lakers heading to the Western Conference finals and whom they like in the series against the Nuggets (02:00). Next, they talk about the future of the Warriors and if this was an “end of an era” loss (27:00). Then, they play the “What do we do now?” game with the Suns, including trade ideas for Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul (45:00). Finally, they close it out with how the Knicks can take another step forward this offseason (1:00:00).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Steve Ceruti

