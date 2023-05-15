TatumPalooza in Boston, Philly’s Blow-It-Up Potential, Celts-Heat Predictions, Lakers-Nuggets Picks, the Warriors’ “End of an Era” Loss, and Suns Trade Options With Ryen Russillo



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss Jayson Tatum’s historic Game 7 performance in the Celtics’ win over the Sixers, just how embarrassing this loss is for Philly, and whether Embiid, Harden, and Doc are still in Philly next season. Then, they preview the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals matchup.

In the second part of the podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Lakers heading to the Western Conference finals and whom they like in the series against the Nuggets (02:00). Next, they talk about the future of the Warriors and if this was an “end of an era” loss (27:00). Then, they play the “What do we do now?” game with the Suns, including trade ideas for Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul (45:00). Finally, they close it out with how the Knicks can take another step forward this offseason (1:00:00).

