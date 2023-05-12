Tatum’s No-No-Yes Game, Jokic Runs Amok, KD’s Lost Year, and GSW-LAL Predictions With Kevin Hench and Rob Mahoney

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Hench to discuss the Celtics tying up their series with the Sixers, Jayson Tatum’s rollercoaster game, and which fan base should be more afraid in Game 7 (00:00). Then, he chats with Rob Mahoney about the Nuggets closing out the Suns, Nikola Jokic’s incredible run, and whether the Suns can get better this offseason (00:00), before closing out by discussing whether the Warriors can force Game 7 against the Lakers (0:00), and the Heat can close out the Knicks.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin Hench and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Steve Ahlman
