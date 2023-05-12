 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tatum’s No-No-Yes Game, Jokic Runs Amok, KD’s Lost Year, and GSW-LAL Predictions With Kevin Hench and Rob Mahoney

Bill and his guests discuss Celtics-76ers, Nuggets-Suns, and the rest of the NBA playoff slate

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin Hench to discuss the Celtics tying up their series with the Sixers, Jayson Tatum’s rollercoaster game, and which fan base should be more afraid in Game 7 (00:00). Then, he chats with Rob Mahoney about the Nuggets closing out the Suns, Nikola Jokic’s incredible run, and whether the Suns can get better this offseason (00:00), before closing out by discussing whether the Warriors can force Game 7 against the Lakers (0:00), and the Heat can close out the Knicks.

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kevin Hench and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Steve Ahlman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Lakers Must Change to Close Out the Warriors

Los Angeles needs only one win to advance, but running it back won’t get it done against Golden State. Here’s how the Lakers need to adapt in order to finish off the defending champs.

By Michael Pina

The Bears Schedule Got Me Hype

Jason also shines a light on the Knicks’ bad vibes before discussing Jimmy Butler’s dominance and Joel Embiid’s perseverance

By Jason Goff

Janelle Monáe’s Album Teaser, Shakira’s Boat Date, and the Most Chaotic Celebrity Rebounds

Plus, Liz, Kate, and Amelia discuss their introduction to "WaterTok"

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

A New Jersey Pasta Mystery, Wine Made by Nuns, and Tasting Häagen-Dazs Black and White Cookie Ice Cream

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby relay their Personal Food News and react to a listener-submitted voicemail

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

The Movie Star Rankings: 35 Over 35, Revisited

Sean and Amanda are back with their updated rankings for their 35 favorite actors over the age of 35!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 7 Recap

Jo and Mal discuss everything going on in the present timeline, as well the 1996 timeline during Episode 7: "Burial"

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin