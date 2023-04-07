 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The KD Trade Revisited, Plus Scenes From the Masters With Joe House, Dave Chang, and Nathan Hubbard

Bill discusses the pressure on the Suns, Mikal Bridges’s success with the Brooklyn Nets, and more

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, Dave Chang, and Nathan Hubbard
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Joe House discuss whether there’s more pressure on the Suns after the KD trade with Mikal Bridges thriving. Plus, is the load management era devaluing the MVP award? Should the West actually be afraid of the Lakers? How did two of the league’s biggest assets turn into two of the season’s biggest disappointments? And more (2:57)! Then, Bill and House are joined by Dave Chang and Nathan Hubbard to recap their time at Augusta National for Day 1 of the Masters Tournament. They also discuss Tiger Woods’s visible pain, Brooks Koepka’s hot start, players with a realistic shot at winning the Masters, updated odds, and more (41:02).

‌Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Dave Chang, and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

