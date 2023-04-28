The Best NBA Player Belt and NFL Draft Highlights



In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre to discuss the Bucks’ collapse in Round 1. They then talk about how the Best NBA Player Championship Belt is currently up for grabs and who’ll be eligible to grab it during the postseason!

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Kyle Crichton



In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Sheil Kapadia to discuss the first round of the 2023 NFL draft: the biggest surprises, Round 1 winners, the perfect team for Anthony Richardson, NFL futures, and more (1:07). Then Bill talks with Wosny Lambre about the Celtics eliminating the Hawks, series takeaways, Round 2 anticipation, Warriors-Kings, and more (34:30).

‌Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Sheil Kapadia and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Kyle Crichton

