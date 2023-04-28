 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best NBA Player Belt and NFL Draft Highlights

Plus, Bill breaks down Celtics-Hawks and the Bucks’ collapse against the Heat

By Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, Rob Mahoney, and Sheil Kapadia
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre to discuss the Bucks’ collapse in Round 1. They then talk about how the Best NBA Player Championship Belt is currently up for grabs and who’ll be eligible to grab it during the postseason!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kyle Crichton


In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Sheil Kapadia to discuss the first round of the 2023 NFL draft: the biggest surprises, Round 1 winners, the perfect team for Anthony Richardson, NFL futures, and more (1:07). Then Bill talks with Wosny Lambre about the Celtics eliminating the Hawks, series takeaways, Round 2 anticipation, Warriors-Kings, and more (34:30).

‌Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Sheil Kapadia and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kyle Crichton

