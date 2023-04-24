Knicks Fever, Kawhi Problems, Draymond’s D, and Phoenix’s Ceiling With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Eastern Conference opening after some injuries, the Knicks taking a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers (1:19), Hawks-Celtics, the strange Bucks-Heat series, and not feeling great about the 76ers even after they swept the Nets (20:38). Then they discuss the Warriors’ exciting Game 4 win over the Kings, Lakers-Grizzlies, and Dillon Brooks antics (48:05) before talking Clippers-Suns, Kawhi’s injury, the Suns’ full potential, and more (1:11:51).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
