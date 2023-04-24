 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Fever, Kawhi Problems, Draymond’s D, and Phoenix’s Ceiling With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen break down the latest slate of NBA playoff games

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Eastern Conference opening after some injuries, the Knicks taking a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers (1:19), Hawks-Celtics, the strange Bucks-Heat series, and not feeling great about the 76ers even after they swept the Nets (20:38). Then they discuss the Warriors’ exciting Game 4 win over the Kings, Lakers-Grizzlies, and Dillon Brooks antics (48:05) before talking Clippers-Suns, Kawhi’s injury, the Suns’ full potential, and more (1:11:51).

