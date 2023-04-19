 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phoenix Rallies, GSW Needs CPR, Trae’s Stock Plummets, and the Lakers’ Highway Widens With J. Kyle Mann and Haralabos Voulgaris

Bill runs through the NBA playoff series, including Suns-Clippers, Knicks-Cavaliers, Warriors-Kings, and more

By Bill Simmons and J. Kyle Mann
2023 NBA Playoffs - LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the Suns beating the Clippers to split the series 1-1 (2:01), Trae Young’s negative impact on the Hawks, Knicks-Cavaliers Game 2, Draymond Green’s suspension, whether the Warriors are dead, and more (21:49). Then Bill is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris to discuss the Warriors-Kings series, Lakers-Grizzlies (53:29), Heat-Bucks, Finals picks, and more (1:41:00).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: J. Kyle Mann and Haralabos Voulgaris
Producer: Kyle Crichton

