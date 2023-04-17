A Lakers Revival, KD vs. Kawhi, GSW-Kings Bliss, and an NBA Weekend Recap With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to recap the start of the NBA playoffs! They discuss all the Sunday games, including the “Zombie Heat” stealing Game 1 in Milwaukee, Lakers-Grizzlies, Russell Westbrook’s impact in the Clippers’ win vs. the Suns, and Timberwolves-Nuggets (1:26). Then they cover the Saturday games, including the Warriors-Kings instant classic, the Knicks’ win over the Cavs in a physical Game 1, 76ers-Nets, and Hawks-Celtics (1:02:30).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
