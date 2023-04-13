Most Intriguing NBA Playoff Story Lines With Brian Windhorst, Plus a Boston Check-In With Bill’s Dad



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss the most intriguing NBA playoff story lines, including: “Is this it for the Warriors?”, “What’s next for the Tatum-Brown duo?”, “Are the 76ers coming to a fork in the road?”, “What happens if the Hawks get swept in Round 1?”, and more (6:19). Then Bill talks with his dad about the state of Boston sports, including a historic Bruins team, Red Sox turmoil, the playoff-bound Celtics, and more (1:08:46).‌

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Brian Windhorst and Bill’s Dad

Producer: Kyle Crichton

