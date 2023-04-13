 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Most Intriguing NBA Playoff Story Lines With Brian Windhorst, Plus a Boston Check-In With Bill’s Dad

Bill previews the first round of the NBA playoffs

By Bill Simmons
Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss the most intriguing NBA playoff story lines, including: “Is this it for the Warriors?”, “What’s next for the Tatum-Brown duo?”, “Are the 76ers coming to a fork in the road?”, “What happens if the Hawks get swept in Round 1?”, and more (6:19). Then Bill talks with his dad about the state of Boston sports, including a historic Bruins team, Red Sox turmoil, the playoff-bound Celtics, and more (1:08:46).‌

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Brian Windhorst and Bill’s Dad
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Stakes for Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz, Predicting Israel Adesanya’s Next Fight, and Arnold Allen’s Big Test

Plus, the guys discuss The Ringer’s MMA pound-for-pound rankings

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Celtics-Hawks Playoff Preview With Zach Klein. Plus, Sale and Sox Get Embarrassed at the Trop.

Brian offers up his Starting Five reasons that he is optimistic about the Celtics’ playoff run

By Brian Barrett

The Sale of the Commanders Is Good for the NFL. Unfortunately, It’s Also Good for Dan Snyder.

The biggest winners from the impending sale of the Commanders are Washington’s fans, who will finally soon be free of the NFL’s worst owner. But by selling his team before he could be voted out, Snyder will also profit—handsomely.

By Rodger Sherman

2023 MLB Top 100 Prospects With Aram Leighton and Collecting Non-Sports Cards With Daniel Nguyen

The guys discuss the potential card value of the crop of prospects

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Jeff Hardy Returns, Plus Trish Stratus Turns Heel

Plus, AEW’s chances of selling out Wembley Stadium and Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca on NXT

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Zion Sitting Out, and a Play-in Tournament Breakdown

Logan and Raja are back to dive into the controversy surrounding Zion Williamson dunking before the play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell